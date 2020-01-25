HYDERABAD: As the counting process of the municipal and corporation elections has began in Telangana from 8 AM on Saturday, January 25. And all the results are set to be released by the Evening. Fate of over 11,000 candidates who contested in the municipal elections will be known when the results are out by today afternoon. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations was conducted on January 22.
As of now the ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi ( TRS ) leads in 67 Municipalities, Congress leads in 2 Municipalities and BJP leads in one Municipality. TRS won in 25 Municipalities.
Independent candidate Pidi Madhavi won in 22nd division of Nizampet Municipal Corporation
Razia Sultana won in 6th Division under Bandlaguda Corporation, Rajendranagar
Medchal district: TRS candidate Balaraju won in Gundlapochampally Fifth Ward
Medchal District: TRS candidate Jaipal Reddy won in Gundlapochampalli Eleventh Ward
Medchal District: TRS candidate Prabhakar won in Gundlapochampalli Tenth Ward
Rangareddy District: TRS candidate Madupati Chandramouli won in Shankarpally Municipality ninth ward
TRS achieved victory in Jawaharnagar Corporation
MIM achieved victory in four wards of Bhainsa
TRS achieved victory in Wardhannapet Municipality
TRS achieved victory in 1, 4, 10, 19 Wards of Meerpet
TRS achieved victory in 13 and 19 wards of Husnabad
TRS wins in municipality 7,10 wards
Congress wins in wards of Huzur Nagar
Dharmapuri total wards 15: TRS 8 and Congress 7 wins
TRS achieved victory 7,10 wards in Chityala municipality
Also Read: Telangana Municipal Polls 2020: Counting Begins From 8 AM