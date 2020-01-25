HYDERABAD: The polling for nine municipal corporations and 120 municipalities ended peacefully on January 22 and the results will be declared today. The counting of the votes has started. The leaders of all the parties are expressing their hope to secure maximum seats in the polls.

But the reports say that the ruling party TRS is going to repeat its winning mantra in the polls as well. What is the fate of TRS is the most sought after question in the political circles? Did the opposition give stiff competition to the ruling party?

Sources say that TRS is confident of winning more than 100 seats in all the municipalities and would win nine corporations. On the other hand, the opposition parties are also expressing hope that they are going to win in the polls. TRS has won 32 ZP chairman seats in the previous polls. The previous results of TRS follow as; Elections conducted for 537 ZP seats, TRS has won 448 seats, Congress 75 seats and BJP has won 8 seats. TRS won 3,556 MPTC seats, 431 MPP seats and in GHMC elections, TRS has won 99 seats. Let us wait for the results.

