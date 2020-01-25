HYDERABAD: The counting of votes for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in Telangana started at 9 am today. The ruling TRS party is going to win the majority of seats and is surely going to repeat the history. The counting of votes is still continuing. As per the latest update, TRS is leading in 110 municipalities and nine corporations. Celebrations started at Telangana Bhavan, Hyderabad and TRS party workers are very happy with the victory of the party.

TRS won in 7,10,13,16,19 and 28 wards of Nizampet municipality. TRS has already secured a win in municipalities of IDI Bolaram, Bhingal, Alampur, Marapada, Sattupalli, Dornakal, and Dharmapuri.

TRS won in Badangpet, Meerpet, Bandlaguda Jageer, Boduppal, Peerzadiguda, Jawarhnagar corporations.

TRS won in Dharmapuri, Bollaram, Bheemgal, Bhanswada, Kothapally, Parakala, Armoor, Kothagudem, Andhole, Kagaznagar and other municipalities.

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is going to address the media at 3 PM in Telangana Bhavan.

Harish Rao took to his Twitter and tweeted as the victory of TRS is common in any elections. He congratulated KCR and TRS working president KTR for the huge victory.

