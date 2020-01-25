HYDERABAD: Telangana Rastra Samiti party (TRS) emerged out victorious in the Congress party bastion Kodangal in the municipal polls 2020. Out of 12 wards in Kodangal municipality, TRS won in 7 whereas Congress won in 3 places. Congress MP Revanth Reddy campaigned in the Kodangal constituency but the result was not the favour of the party. The results of the municipal polls disappointed the Congress party leaders.

As every time, TRS is going to repeat its victory in the municipal elections as well. The majority of the seats have won by TRS and according to the reports, TRS won 80 out of 120 municipalities.

Also Read: Live Updates: TRS Sweeps Municipal Polls