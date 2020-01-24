HYDERABAD: An Intermediate girl was found dead in a mysterious condition in a multi-storied building at Warasiguda in Chilkalguda area here on Friday, January 24.

According to the reports, the girl Arifa Begum (17) a student of Deccan Junior College in Secunderabad, was missing from her house on Friday morning. The girl's family members started searching for her and her sister found her body in between two of the building blocks. Later they informed the police who rushed to the spot along with the CLUES team and collected evidences. Police started searching for the suspect Shoaib. Police filed a case and took into custody two people and questioning them. Police are monitoring the buidling CCTV footage for any clues. As per the preliminary reports, the police suspect that the girl was raped and murdered and thrown down the building. Further inquiry is underway. Meanwhile the girl's body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

Stay tuned for more updates...

