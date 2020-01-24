HYDERABAD: Marking its entry into the premium hatchback segment, Tata Motors on Friday launched 'Altroz' in the Telangana market.

The Altroz will be available in five trim levels across all Tata Motors authorised dealerships, Tata Motors Vice President - Global Design - Pratap Bose told a press conference here.

It is the first vehicle developed on the new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language, he said. We are delighted to announce the launch of our premium hatchback The Altroz. The Altroz is already a product that we are proud of as it is the second Tata as well as Indian car, to have received a 5-star Global NCAP rating.

"We are confident that this product will not only deliver the best driving experience to our customers, but also set new benchmarks as we set foot into the premium hatchback segment," Bose said.

Tata Motors offers an introductory price starting from Rs 5.29 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 6.99 lakh for the diesel version (ex-showroom). (PTI)

