HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said the Hyderabad was set to emerge as the creative digital hub of India as popular cartoon Chota Bheem and Tollywood blockbusters Baahubali were produced in the city. He also said with the idea of IMAGE, Hyderabad will call in creative talents all under one space.

Rao was quoted saying in an interview, “Chota Bheem is a home-grown cartoon show from Hyderabad. Then you have visual effects in films like Baahubali for which most of the work has been done in Hyderabad. The city has enough talent not just in VFX and multi-media but also in gaming, which was how the concept of IMAGE (Innovation in Multi-media, animation, gaming and entertainment) was conceived."

Rao said that the IMAGE Towers, which would resemble the iconic monument Charminar, are constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crorecrore under the PPP mode. It will consist of 16 lakh sqft of office space. It will be running by 2021.

“The Image Towers will be truly world class with common design spaces and common studies among other things. These facilities will be common to all the companies housed in the building and they wouldn’t have to invest on anything,” he was quoted saying in the interview on the sidelines of an interview at the World Ecomonic Forum in Davos.

