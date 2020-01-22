HYDERABAD: Over 1,300 kgs of cannabis, also known as ganja, valued at Rs 2 crore in the grey market, was seized on the city outskirts, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a sleuth of DRI (Hyderabad Zonal Unit) intercepted a lorry carrying a load of paddy husk at Pedda Amberpet toll plaza on Monday. However, a detailed examination of the cargo revealed that several bags of ganja were concealed inside a load of paddy husk, a release from DRI said.

A total of 1,335.4 kg of cannabis, whose approximate value was Rs 2 crore, have been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, it said.

The driver of the vehicle, along with an associate who was traveling in the lorry, said during the investigation that the ganja was loaded near Bhadrachalam in Telangana and was being transported to Bidar in Karnataka, it said adding the duo was arrested. Further investigation is in progress