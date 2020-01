HYDERABAD: Two stray dogs went on a rampage, biting 15 people including few Children at Dharam Karam road in Ameerpet on Tuesday.

After the incident, local people alerted the GHMC dog catching squad. In the meantime, the locals chased one of the dogs and allegedly killed.

Injured were rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. Some of them were shifted to the Institute of Preventive Medicine at Narayanaguda.

