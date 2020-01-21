By B.Priyadarshini

HYDERABAD: Just a couple of hours away for the people of Telangana to witness the Municipal Polls. Polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm on January 22 in all the places and the results will be announced on January 25. But for Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, the polls will take place on January 25 and the results will be out on January 27.

The ruling TRS party, Congress and BJP are the main political parties in the fray. The candidates from other parties like TJS, CPI and TDP are also in the poll fray. The political leaders have conducted a high voltage campaign in the municipalities until 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 1438 polling stations in 9 municipal corporations and 6325 polling stations in 120 municipalities have been set up. The three municipal corporations Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Ramagundam has the highest number of polling stations like 411, 348 and 242 respectively.

For 120 municipalities and 9 corporations, a total of 2616 candidates from Congress, 2313 candidates from BJP have filed their nominations for 3052 wards. The ruling TRS party candidates have filed nominations for 2972 wards and there are 3749 independent candidates.

We all know that the TRS party has secured a tremendous victory in 2019 general elections but the party was shocked to see the results in the Parliamentary polls. However, the party won the majority of seats in the Zilla Parishad elections. Now TRS supremo K Chandra Sekhar Rao, TRS working president, K.T Rama Rao and other leaders expressed their hope on winning a lion share in the elections. TRS has already won 80 seats unanimously. KCR didn't campaign for the candidates and KTR was given the responsibility of campaigning. KCR also told that the ministers and district in-charges should take the responsibility of winning in their respective municipalities.

A new Municipal Act has been brought into force by the ruling TRS government and as a result, new municipal corporations have been formed in the state. The main aim of the Act is to eliminate corruption and no illegal constructions should take place in the areas.

On other hand, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that there was minimal or no time gap between the date of notification and nomination, therefore the party couldn't finalize appropriate candidates.

It is all known knowledge that state BJP has filed a charge sheet against the ruling TRS party accusing it of neglecting the development of urban areas.

Is TRS going to repeat the history by winning the elections? Is TRS facing tough competition from BJP in the municipal polls?

