HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, K. Taraka Rama Rao is going to participate in the latest edition of the ‘World Economic Forum’ (WEF) annual meeting at Davos-Klosters in Switzerland which is going to be conducted from January 21 to 24. The theme of the meeting will be ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’ where KTR will discuss about key issues in the meeting.

KTR took to his social media and wrote as jet-lagged and up at 3:30 am Swiss time! He further added as he loved the song, 'Samajavaragamana' to the core and the song is on his playlist; unable to get the song out of his mind. He also heaped praises on the music director, Thaman. The song is from Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s movie, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

The song, 'Samajavaragamana' did exceptionally well on YouTube ever since its release. The song has garnered attention from all the corners and it broke all the records.

