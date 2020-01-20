HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and TRS Working President, KT Rama Rao in an interview with a media channel told they are working hard to develop the state. To a question that if the TRS government is in a plan to make Kavitha who lost from the Nizamabad constituency in the Parliamentary elections, 2019 as a Rajya Sabha member? KTR answered that TRS party chief KCR is going to take a final decision on that. He further added that it is not correct to make any comment on this issue and said that after the notification reveals, the decision will be taken.

He further reacted to the question that is she staying away from politics and people currently? KTR added that Kavitha participated in Zilla Parishad elections and the defeat of Kavitha in the election is a part of a political career. She is a daughter of a fighter, works hard and she will become a leader once again with the blessings of people, he said.

He expressed confidence that they are going to win the municipal elections which are going to be held on January 22. He asserted that Congress and BJP are making baseless allegations and the people of Telangana are so happy with the ruling of KCR. He added that the Municipal Act is so powerful and the government is not going to spare anyone who doesn't follow the rules. He told that the TRS supremo KCR said not to waste money by conducting roadshows, rather meet people by door-to-door campaigns.

