NALGONDA: TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy in a meeting asserted that CAA is against the Constitution of India. Speaking with media here on Sunday, he added that Kerala and Punjab Assemblies have raised their voice against CAA.

He also questioned as to why the Government of Telangana has not yet made any resolution on CAA. He also added that minorities should take note that TRS is taking a double stand. He alleged that TRS government is supporting the BJP government at the centre in all the issues.

He asked the minorities to teach KCR a lesson and told them not to vote for TRS. He also criticized that KTR had failed as a Municipal Administration Minister. Uttam Kumar stated that he would develop the municipalities with the help of MP fund.

