HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court here remanded Osmania University Professor Chinthakindi Kasim accused of Maoist links to judicial custody on Sunday. Police had shifted him from Sanga Reddy jail to Charlapally jail. He was arrested by the Mulugu police of Siddipet Commissionerate on Saturday under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as a case filed against him in 2016.

The High Court has directed Telangana government to file counter with the full details of the case against Kasim and the next hearing has been postponed to January 24. It is learned that the police had produced Kasim before the High Court Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chouhan on Sunday morning at his residence amidst tight security.

Counsel for Kasim said that they had filed a Habeas Corpus petition and Kasim was presented before the judge as per the orders of the court and raised arguments about the pre-dawn searches at the professor's residence and his arrest were made by the police.

The court had questioned the police as to why they had not investigated the case which was registered in 2016.

Also Read: OU Professor Arrested For Alleged Maoists Links