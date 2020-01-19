HYDERABAD: The leaders of political parties are gearing up for the election campaign as the Municipal polls are going to be held on January 22. TRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) urged the people to support TRS and not vote for parties who are seeking votes in the name of caste and religion. He added that Sircilla will be transformed into the number one municipality in the coming days in India.

Addressing a public gathering during his road shows in Vemulawada and Sircilla towns on Saturday, he thanked the people of Sircilla for their immense support. KTR explained about various developmental activities that are being implemented by the TRS government. He further added that a railway line will be very soon sanctioned to Sircilla and it will be made as one of the most developed towns in the Telangana.

He also told 3,000 double bed rooms are under construction in and around Sircilla town. He asserted that Godavari waters have been brought to Sircilla and Vemulawada through Kaleshwaram Life Irrigation Scheme.

He urged the people of Sircilla to vote for TRS and expressed hope that TRS party would win all the 39 seats in Sircilla municipality. He told that many developmental activities need to take place in the town. He thanked the people for giving a humongous victory in the general elections and asked the people to repeat the same. He promised that was going to take the responsibility of developing all the towns in the Telangana as a Minister under the new Municipal Act that has come into force.

