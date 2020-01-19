HYDERABAD: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao heaped praises on Sakshi paper for coming up with a new booklet by the name 'Disha Nirdesam'. The book was launched by Minister Harish Rao in Sanga Reddy and a few other MLAs participated in the event. He told that the book would be very useful for women and children. He added that people are unaware of laws that ensure the safety of women. He said that it is a good sign to spread useful information; this book will be a handy book and serves as a legal guide for all, he said.

The book was also launched by local leaders, Judges, Collectors, SPs and other higher officials in the respective districts.

The main aim of printing the booklet is to create awareness about the laws and acts that are related to women and children. The book is a compilation of the precautionary measures that have to be followed during difficult times and how to act when a woman is in trouble. The book also contains information related to the helpline numbers, Bharosa centers, She teams, applications (safety apps) to be installed in the mobiles for the safety of women and various important things related to the women safety. Disha incident that took place on the premises of Hyderabad in the last month of 2019 shook the entire nation.

