HYDERABAD: A professor of Osmania University was arrested by police over suspected links with the Maoists on Saturday, January 18.

According to report, C Kasim who is working as an Associate Professor of Telugu department in the varsity was allegedly involved in a case registered under the dreaded Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), among other sections in Mulugu Police station in 2015.

Siddipet police commissioner D Joel Davis said they are investigating the case and collected material evidence after receiving inputs against Kasim.

The commissioner even added that they have conducted searches at his residence early morning and seized documents and electronic evidence. Police said that they also have information that Kasim is in continuous touch with Maoists party leaders.

He is allegedly working as an organiser of "united front vertical" of Maoists for Telangana state and is also facilitating funds for them.

Kasim will be produced in a local court in Gajwel on Saturday.

