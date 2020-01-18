Hyderabad: Meena Kumari, a senior physician and Professor of Neurology in Nizam Institute of Medical and Sciences (NIMS) who went to attend an international conference in London had suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed.

She took breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Andrew Fleming, UK deputy high commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh took to twitter saying

"All from@UKinHyderabad were sad to hear the news of Dr AK Meena, Professor of Neurology's collapse at a conference in 🇬🇧 and today, are devastated to hear she lost her battle for life. Condolences to her family & colleagues."

Meena Kumar hails from Tamil Nadu completed her MBBS and MD at Gandhi medical college in Hyderabad. She is well known for her services that spanned over 25 years.

