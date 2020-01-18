KTR  Seeks Investments From Thai Firms For Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Industries minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday asked Thailand companies to consider setting up units in the proposed Furniture Park here.

Addressing a trade delegation led by Thailand deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, Rama Rao said there are huge opportunities for Thai companies for working in areas of food processing industries.

"Now Telangana is also committed to providing housing for all for homeless, so I welcome the Department of commerce Thailand thatwe can enter into a memorandum of understanding ..We are in the process of setting up the furniture Park here.