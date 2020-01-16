During the programme, citizens would be requested to come forward and authenticate existing elector's details by giving a copy of any of the documents including Passport, Driving Licence, Aadhaar, Ration Card and any other document as approved by the Commission.

House to house verification is also being done by BLOs (Booth Level Officers. BLOs would also collect information of un-enrolled/dead/shifted electors during this exercise.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rajat Kumar stated that all electors/eligible citizens who attain 18 years of age as on January 1st, 2020, can file their applications for enrollment, objections, and corrections up to February 7th, 2020.

Indian's staying abroad but want to include their names in the electoral roll as overseas electors can also register themselves by filling Form 6A available online the ECI website https://www.nvsp.in/

The draft electoral rolls have also been uploaded in the CEO’s website www.ceotelangana.nic.in to facilitate the voters to verify their names. The voters were requested to verify their names in the draft electoral rolls available in the electoral registration offices or visit Chief Electoral Officer website or ECI website https://www.nvsp.in/ and submit their claims and objections, if any, before January 15, 2020.

The Social Media campaigns conducted by the Telangana SEC has been working actively towards creating awareness of the electoral registration dates and procedures.

It has garnered the voters’ engagement and participation through its pioneering efforts through various Social Media campaigns to highlight the measures taken by the SSR in the overall Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP).

On 11th and 12th of January Special Campaign Centres were conducted by BLOs & Supervisor Officers for receiving claims and objections in various PSs in Telangana.

The Election Officers were conducting these programs during the weekends also to ensure that the voters’ names are registered. A special programme where the voters could submit their grievances and complaints was also organised in the State at designated polling stations.

For further assistance, voters can contact Electoral Registration Officer of their Assembly constituency or Booth Level Officer of their polling station.

Also Read: Telangana Municipal Polls: Social Media, The Dominant Campaigner