Hyderabad: The Telangana State government is taking all the preventive measures to avoid rigging and bogus votes during Municipal elections, which would be held on January 22. As a part of this, Election Commission (SEC) officials said that facial recognition technology will be used in polling booths to make the elections more credible.

The Election Commission has made arrangements to conduct municipal elections in a fair and transparent manner, and to avoid inconvenience to voters.

EC Officials said, that all arrangements have been made for the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana state. Face recognition cameras will be used in polling booths which helps in avoiding fake votes.

The state election commission (SEC) has also set up a helpline control room in the state and allocated Three landline phone numbers.

People, political parties and contesting candidates can also report over any irregularities by calling to the toll free numbers 040-29802895, 040-29802897 and by fax to 040-29801522.

