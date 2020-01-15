The Body of an unidentified woman aged in her Thirties has been found in a place secluded from people in the BHEL Old MIG Colony. the body was found under the Ramachandrapuram police station limits.

The Police reports say that the local villagers found themselves in a stench and tried to locate where the smell was coming from, as soon as they ran into the body they informed the police. The police rushed to the spot immediately. They were accompanied by a dog squad and a clues team. They collected clues from around the spot.

The police had registered a case and investigations are underway. Police had started to analyze CCTV footage from around the spot of the incident.

