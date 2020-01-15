Hyderabad: Two persons died after a bus hit their bike in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. The accident took place under the Alwal police station limits. The Victims were both residents of Machabollaram and have been identified as Jagdish and Sirish.

The accident occurred when the two were returning home from a birthday party. The police rushed to the spot when they got information about it. they had immediately shifted the bodies to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. The case is being further investigated.

On Monday, a person was killed as he lost control of his bike while riding and hit a pole. This accident happened in Kothapet. The victim was a 45-year-old man identified as Hanumanthu.

He died on the spot as he received serious injuries in the accident.

