NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested two persons in Hyderabad in connection with a money laundering probe case linked to an alleged over Rs 1,700 crore bank loan fraud case.

G S C Raju, promoter of Leo Meridian Infrastructure Projects and Hotels Ltd (LMIPHL), and his close associate A V Prasad were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and have now been remanded to ED custody, the agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to the accused fraudulently availing loans, in connivance with others, from a consortium of banks and subsequent default of loans to the tune of Rs 1,768 crore, it said.

"Investigation so far has unearthed 33 shell companies and more than forty contractors in this case," the ED said.

The Enforcement Directorate filed the criminal case under PMLA after studying 3 FIRs of the CBI against the accused. (PTI)

Also Read: Cases Filed Against Former IAS And IPS Officers