Cases were booked against former IAS and IPS officers by the Saifabad Police, following a directive given by the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally.

These directions were issued by the courts after a woman name B Vastala, a resident of Ramapally village in Peddagollapally Mandal. This was a private complaint filed by the woman.

In her complaint, she alleged that by misusing the SC/ST Atrocity Act the former IAS officer A Vidyasagar and by giving support to him the other IAS officers K Ratna Prabha, S V Prasad, P K Mohanty and former IPS officers V Dinesh Reddy and CSRK LN Raju have submitted fabricated report related to her case to the Secretary to the Government of India. Based on the court directive, police registered cases on them and took up investigation.

