SURYAPET: A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader tried to commit suicide by hanging at his residence in Suryapet, after he failed to get a ticket for municipal elections on Monday.

According to the reports, TRS leader Abdul Raheem, upset with ruling party's decision of not allotting him a ticket for upcoming municipal elections, he attempted to hang himself from a ceiling. Locals who noticed this immediately saved him.



Raheem expected a ticket from Ward No 39 of Suryapet District, and he had also staged a huge procession of supporters to file nomination. However the TRS party allotted the ticket to a lady named Sudharani from the same ward.

Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification on January 7, for municipal elections in 129 urban local bodies in the State. All the political parties in the state started allotting seats to the eligible candidates, after which the candidates have filed nominations.

