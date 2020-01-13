ADILABAD: Internet services have been blocked in erstwhile Adilabad district following communal violence which broke out in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district on Sunday late night.

According to media reports, in view of the communal riots, the Telangana government has asked telecom operators to shut down internet services with immediate effect in parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial districts. However, there is no suspension on voice calls.

Twitter users have shared screenshots which shows, "As per government instructions Internet services have been stopped in your area till further notice." (sic)

The Telangana police have sent two battalions of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF personnel to Nirmal district to maintain law and order in the area.

