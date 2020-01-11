HYDERABAD: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her friend, an autorickshaw driver, police said on Saturday, January 11.

The 19-year-old man took the girl, a tenth standard student, to a house on the pretext of celebrating his birthday on December 29 and allegedly raped her.

As the girl did not return home, her father complained to police the same night.

She revealed the alleged incident after returning home, police said.

A missing complaint, registered initially, was altered and a case on charges of kidnapping and rape was registered, they said, adding that the man has been arrested.(PTI)

