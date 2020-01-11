HYDERABAD: In a very shocking incident, a father in an inebriated state allegedly killed one of his daughters near LB Nagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Durga Rao who is a native of Krishna district and is residing in an apartment in Hyderabad, where he works as a watchman.

Police suspect that five-year-old Yamini was thrashed and smothered to death. When her mother noticed, she rushed her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Rao used to torture his wife for giving birth to two girls, police said. A case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

