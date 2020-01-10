NIZAMABAD: Telangana University postponed exams to be held on Friday, January 10 to January 22 as the students of Telangana University in Dichpally, spotted a Leopard in the campus premises in Nizamabad district, on Friday.

University students who went for a morning walk spotted a leopard and expressed their fear that the animal may attack them. Students complained to the college management that they have seen a leopard freely roaming in the MCA building of the University.

University officials have issued notices and alerted the hostel students. Forest officials have been informed and they have started searching for the leopard by following its footprints on the campus.

