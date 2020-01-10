HYDERABAD: BJP MP from Karimnagar in Telangna Bandi Sanjay Kumar stirred up a row over his statement at a pro-CAA event in Warangal on Wednesday. He warned of retaliation of stone-pelting by 'betrayers' with bombs.

He claimed "Some patriots like us were taking out a rally in Tenali near Guntur when some betrayers of the nation attacked with stones.

"Do we fear? If you take stones, we will take bombs. If you take sticks, we take knives. If you hit with rockets, we'll hit with launchers. That's why I said, battle has begun," he said in his speech, a video of which was telecast by some TV channels.

Jails, police cases and being hit by lathis were not new to nationalists, he said.

He also hit out at ruling TRS and AIMIM with opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act with an eye on reaping 'benefits' in the coming municipal elections in the state.

"The people of Warangal have got the opportunity to give a verdict in the municipal and corporation elections (to say) that TRS and MIM, you have no place on this land of Warangal, you go to Pakistan if necessary, Bangladesh or Afghanistan...," he told the gathering.

He appealed to the people to reach out to every home with the facts regarding CAA and step up their campaign till the "pseudo secularists" were taught a lesson for attempting to "spread false information".

