HYDERABAD: In a move, aimed at restoring and developing lakes in the Hyderabad metropolitan region, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the supervision of irrigation department had decided to take up the development of 19 lakes in the city. For this, the government had released Rs. 280 crores.

But in a span of one year, it saw only 30 per cent of the work had been done and the contractors failed to continue the works in lieu of their pending bills amounting to Rs.10 crores. The agencies which have taken up the restoration and development of the lake claimed that they have started silt removal from the lakes, for which Corporation has not paid the bills. Meanwhile, the 19 lakes which were left half-way are now turning into dumping yards for the locals. Hafizpet's Kaidammakunta is one of the finest examples of this.

Lack of coordination among the departments...

In an aim to restore and develop 19 lakes in the first phase under Mission Kakatiya scheme, the GHMC called tenders and handed over contract to different agencies. Then the irrigation department was asked to supervise the works. It drew criticism over the restoration works as there was no coordination between Municipal Administration and irrigation departments.

As per the argument of the irrigation department, the restoration and conservation of all 19 lakes should be given to them directly and transfer the same immediately by Municipal Administration to Irrigation Department. The higher officials of the Irrigation Department also wrote a letter to Minister for Municipal Administration in this regard.

Kaiydammakunta as dumping yard:

Kaidammakunta lake in Hafizpet has been turning into a dumping yard as it is filled with construction waste and most of the garbage generated on a daily basis is disposed of in the lake. the GHMC officials converted the buffer zone of the lake into dumping yard and disposing of the waste. Some private persons trying to take the land into their hands. The locals expressed discontent over the officials not taking action against the complaints being filed by them. The Irrigation and revenue officials of Serilingampally have failed to take any action against such illegal activities.

Watch: People dumping garbage illegally in Kaiydammakunta lake