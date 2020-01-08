HYDERABAD: Security at Consulate General of the United States, Hyderabad is being tightened on Wednesday, January 08 in the wake of attacks between Iran and the United States and protests are taking place in both of the countries.
Large numbers of police troops were deployed at the US Consulate office in Begumpet. Police officers are sending people inside the office only after a thorough inspection.
The Police officers informed that all these measures were taken as a precautionary step to avoid any undesirable incidents.
Heavy traffic disruptions were formed at the US Consulate General's office in Begumpet due to these security checks. People who were going to offices and educational institutions were stuck in traffic. Hyderabad traffic police have taken measures to control the traffic.
Apart from its embassy in Hyderabad, security beefed up at the four other US consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
