Warangal: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Technology campuses of Cyient and Tech Mahindra at Madikonda in Warangal on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, The Minister said "We wish to develop the IT sector in the state. The state government will take care of the infrastructure. The future lies in Tier 2 cities. The government has plans to develop Tier 2 cities like Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar, Khammam etc as IT hubs. This will ensure that not only IT companies will come and invest but also provide employment to the youth in the state."

CP Gurnani, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra; BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Cyient, Telangana ministers Etala Rajender, Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod were present during the inaugural ceremony among others.

The new branch of the Cyient is expected to accommodate up to 1,000 employees.