Hyderabad: A man burnt bags which were full of Aadhaar cards and letters at a plot located Ahmedguda of Medchal district. He was carrying those bags from the Indian Postal Department.



This incident came into light after a complaint was lodged at the Keesara police station near Ahmedguda.



According to police, this incident took place on Friday when a man who was identified as Gangi Shetti Bikshapati of Chintal, Hyderabad came to the plot at Ahmedguda in a drunk state. He brought about 10 bags comprising letters, Aadhaar cards, each weighing about 30 to 40 kgs.



As per reports, the accused burnt around four bags, in Ramidi Raji Reddy's plot in Ahmedguda.



Police said that investigations are underway on and further actions will be taken after a clear enquiry from postal department regarding the letters, Aadhaar cards and documents that were present in the bags.

