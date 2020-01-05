HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation(TSRTC) proposes to operate 4,000 special buses to the ‘Medaram Sammakka Sarallamma Jathara’ which will be held from February 5. It is expected to carry 23,000 passengers this time. TSRTC Executive director E Yadagiri held a review meeting with the officials on the arrangements being made by the RTC for upcoming Medaram Jathara.

According to Yadagiri, TSRTC is going to set up 51 bus stations across the state. A total of 12500 employees will discharge their duties during Jatara this time including officers, workers, supervisors and security personnel. A temporary bus station at Medaram Village would be set up and covered by CCTV cameras and linked to the Police command and control room. The transportation of buses will be supervised.

In a measure to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, TSRTC would set up 39 queue lines at ticket issuing centres.

He also said that they will announce the fare prices soon and Devotees can book their tickets online for Super Luxury and AC services.

