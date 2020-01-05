HYDERABAD: Reservation of wards for the SC, ST, BC communities for the upcoming municipal polls in the State were finalised On Sunday. Director of Municipal Administration Dr TK Sridevi announced the details pertaining to the reservations here on Sunday.

Of the 13 Municipal corporations in the state, one seat each for SC and ST four seats for BCs and seven seats for General Category were allocated.

For the 113 Municipalities in the state, 4 seats were allocated for STs, 17 seats for SCs, 40 seats for BC and 62 seats for General category and the offices reserved in the general category, 31 are reserved for women.

She said that these reservations would be applicable for the next elections as per new Telangana Municipalities Act of 2019.

ST reserved Municipalities;

Amangal, Wardhannapet,Dornakal,Maripeda

SC reserved Municipalities:

Kethanapalli, Bellampalli, Madhira, Parkal, Wyra, Alampur,Thorrur, Narsingi,Pedda Amberpet,Aija, Pebberu,Nereducharla, Vaddepalli, Bhupalpally, Tirumalagiri

BC reserved Minicipalities

Siricilla, Narayanpet, Korutla, Chandoor, Bhimgal, Andile, Kollapur,Yadagirigutta,Nirmal,Kisisgui,Raikal,Pochampally, Ramayapet, Bodhan,Sadasivapet, Armoor, Metpally, Gadwal,Ellareddy, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Sulthanabad, Narsampet, Kidamgal,Toopran, Aler,Bhongir.

13 Corporations reservations

ST: Meerpet

SC: Ramagundam

BC: Jawaharnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Bandlaguda

General: Badangpet, Karimnagar,Boduppal,Peerjathiguda, Greater Hyderabad,Khammam, Nizampet