Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Traffic Additional Commissioner Anil Kumar released a traffic advisory in a view of superstar Mahesh babu starred Sarileru Neekevvaru’s Pre-release function to be held from 7 to 10 today in LB Stadium.

He also advised that vehicles should choose alternate ways as there will be traffic diversions in areas AR Petrol pump, Abids, Gunfoundry, Old MLA Quarters, King Koti, liberty, Ravindra Bharati.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the Chief guest to the Sarileru Neekevaru’s pre-release event. Directed by Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju and Anil Sunka bankrolled the film. It is going to hit the theatres on January 11.

Also Read: Sarileru Neekevvaru Director Anil Ravipudi Blessed With Baby Boy! Mahesh Babu Sends Wishes