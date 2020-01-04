KARIMNAGAR: Municipal elections in the state will be held on January 22, 2020. Elections will be conducted for a total of 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations in the state. According to reports, nearly 53.35 lakh voters will be able to exercise their franchise during the polls.

The process of issuing identity cards has started and a goof-up by the Election Commission has come to light. A three-year-old girl got a voter identity card. The girl was identified as Nandita and the voter ID number is OYJ 8588352. The age of the girl has been printed as 35 years and with the right house address as well. The entire incident surprised the family members of Nandita. Motuku Ramesh, the father of Nandita asked the higher officials of Election Commission to remove the name of the girl from the voter list.

