HYDERABAD: Thousands of people turned up to protest against Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Dharnachowk in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon.

The Million March protest was organized by the Muslim and Civil Societies organizations which drew a large number of people at Dharnachowk and surrounding its areas near Tankbund.

Protesters demanded the central government to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and also demanded the state government to announce the National Population Register (NPR) to not be implemented in Telangana.

Protesters chanted many slogans against the Modi government from ‘Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai’ to ‘Chowkidar Chor Hain’.

It is said that it was such a huge people gathering at protest after the formation of Telangana state.