Hyderabad: With an aim to increase literacy rate to 100 per cent, the TRS government is set to conduct Basic Literacy Assessment (BLA), clearing which would declare a person as possessing basic functional literacy.



According to the National Sample Survey (NSS) of the central government, a person who can read and write a simple message in any language with understanding is considered literate. Earlier the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) held the BLA test twice a year under the Saakshar Bharat programme of the Central government. However, the BLA test has not been conducted since the Saakshar Bharat programme came to an end in March 2018.



According to officials of the Adult Education Department of Telangana, the state govt is planning to conduct the BLA Test again to ensure that non-literate people in the state aged above 18 years can be provided with basic literacy.



According to media reports, as part of the Palle Pragati programme, the state government has also started collecting data of non-literate persons above the age of 18 across all districts.



Study materials for the BLA test are already available in Telugu and Urdu languages, which was being used under the Saakshar Bharat Programme, reports read.



According to officials, the course period of the study is around 200 hours.



According to reports, when the Saakshar Bharat programme was functional in the period between 2010-2018, 68.7 lakh persons appeared for the BLA test, of which over 47.2 lakh persons qualified the exam.



Through this Basic Literacy Assesment, Telangana Government is aiming to improve its literacy rate to the maximum.

