HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Thursday that there was nothing wrong while undertaking action for the society's good.

"There is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting the good in society. This is necessary while discharging duties. In a democracy, sometimes the government has to take measures even if they are not liked by the government, in the larger interests of the people, the CM said at the release of the autobiography of former DGP in undivided Andhra Pradesh H J Dora.

"We have to undertake certain action while recognising peoples sentiments and respect them. There is nothing wrong in this. If society at large is getting benefitted, certain stringent actions are necessary, Rao said.

Value-based education from coming academic year

The CM also said that his government would appoint a committee with former DGPs and seek suggestions from spiritual gurus to impart moral education in educational institutions.

"Unfortunately, criminality is on increase in the present-day society. In some incidents, humans behave like wild animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality," he said.

"Moral values can be raised in society only through offering value-based education to children in educational institutions, the CM said.

We have to prepare lessons in this regard. We will appoint a committee with former DGPs. We will seek the advice and suggestions from spiritual teachers like Jeeyar Swamy and others."

