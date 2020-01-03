HYDERABAD: In a very shocking incident, a 34-year-old Rohitha Kuthuru who works with an Apple India went missing since December 26, 2019. She is a resident of Mantri Celesta Apartments and she has been staying there from quite sometime along with two of her friends. The family members of Rohitha lodged a complaint in the police station and it is learnt that the police are trying to solve the case by investigating in all the possible angles. As per the CCTV footage available, she was last seen boarding an auto-rickshaw near Wipro circle at Gachibowli on 26th December, 2019 at around 3:15 PM. Police are unable to trace her as she had left her mobile at her home.

Police say that they are doing their best and told that the CCTV footage is not very clear. The investigating officer Surendar Reddy asserted that two teams have been formed to trace Rohitha's whereabouts. He further stated that the CCTV footage shows only Rohita getting down from the auto-rickshaw and crossing the road. Besides this, there is no piece of information available, he added. Parikshith, the brother of Rohitha told that their parents were totally disturbed with the news of her sister missing.

