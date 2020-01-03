Nagar Kurnool: Forty-four students from government high school in Chandrakal village in Nagar Kurnool district fell sick after eating lunch that was served as part of their mid-day meals on Thursday. Five students are said to be in critical condition.

According to reports, 125 students had lunch which was served in the school, out of that 44 students fell sick and suffered severe stomach ache and vomiting. The children were rushed to a nearby government hospital. Five students are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Students allege that lack of supervision from higher officials and the quality of the food which was served as the reason behind.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Peddapalli Padmavati, district education officer Govinda Rajulu reached the school and said that the incident will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken soon against the culprits.

When school headmaster Srinivasulu was asked for clarification, he said that the lunch was prepared by the woman who made it on a daily basis and suspected that something had mixed in the meal.

Meanwhile, district collector E Sridhar visited the hospital where the students are undergoing treatment and ordered officials to initiate a detailed enquiry into this incident.

Also Read: Nothing Wrong In Taking Action Recognising People’s Sentiments: CM