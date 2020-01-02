SIRCILLA: Sircilla District SP Rahul Hegde expressed his dissatisfaction at the way the police had treated three students during New Year's Eve night. The SP took action against the four policemen who were involved in the incident. Under disciplinary action, two SIs, one constable and a home guard were attached to the Police Headquarters in the District.

Video clips of the three youths who were seen brutally beaten with sticks, slapped and kicked by the four policeman had gone viral on social media and all TV Channels on Wednesday. The video was met with a lot of criticism by netizens and people. SP Rahul responded seriously over the incident.

But the Police alleged that the youths had been creating ruckus on the roads after drinking liquor and had even broken liquor bottles on the roads and troubled people on the road and staff at a petrol station. According to Circle Inspector M Venkatnarsaiah, the police had tried to disperse the youth but they kept on arguing with them. One of the youths said that they had not consumed any liquor and that they were beaten up for no fault as they were returning from a New Years Eve party, and were verbally abused by the police.

Also Read: 3,148 Drunk Driving Cases In Telangana On Dec 31