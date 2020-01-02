HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K T Rama Rao on Wednesday claimed that an article published by an English daily is "absolutely false".

The Hyderabad city edition of the daily on January 2 carried a report titled "TRS will support CAA if national interest warrants it: KTR" which read that addressing reporters the IT minister had said that if after consultation the government required to support the legislation, it would do so in the interest of the nation.

Rao took to Twitter and said, “This is an absolutely false report published by The Hindu. Something that is quite the opposite of what I had actually said & reported accurately by all other media outlets, I demand that The Hindu rescind the write-up and do not resort to this kind of unwarranted propaganda."(sic)

The CM K Chandrasekhar Rao led TRS party had opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha. TRS floor leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao had said on December 9 in the House that the legislation was against the spirit of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, violent protests have ensued the country following the passage of the Bill. Students, as well as civil rights activists, have carried out protests across the country protesting against the contentious Citizenship Act.

Have a look at KTR’s tweet: