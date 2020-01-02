HYDERABAD: Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao launched logo and website of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Thursday and formally declared 2020 as the year of AI for Telangana to promote its use in sectors including agriculture, health care and urban transportation.



Addressing industry heads and delegates here, KTR thanked organizations for signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for the use of AI. The government signed several MoUs with global tech companies and premier institutions.

Principal Secretary IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan was also present in the event.

Pictures from the event: