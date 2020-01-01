HYDERABAD: The Telangana government would soon chalk out an action-plan for total literacy in the state, its Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Tuesday.

The government will soon draw up the action-plan for total literacy in the state. Everyone should become a stakeholder in this and help remove the bad name the state had in the literacy levels thereby making it a progressively inclined one," KCR said in a message, wishing people on the eve of New Year. It is a blot on Telangana that despite leading in several sectors in the country, the state was backward as far as literacy rate was concerned, he said. his situation was due to the failure of past rulers who had failed to educate and make literate all the people, he alleged.

The state should ensure a positive change in the situation and all should take a pledge on the occasion of new year to make the state totally literate, he said. Every educated person should educate the uneducated.

During the Telangana statehood movement, the entire population waged an emotional battle to achieve the goal. We could complete the comprehensive family survey conducted by state government in a day," he said.

"With the same spirit and inspiration, let us all make efforts to turn the state totally literate with cent percent literacy," KCR said. According to official sources, literacy rate stood at 66.54 per cent in 2018.

He also said that the state is achieving wonders in the irrigation sector. We could complete the pending projects on a fast-track basis and were able to supply water to 10 lakh acres in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district. Work on the Kaleshwaram project, considered as engineering marvel in the world, is almost complete, he said. The results of the Kaleshwaram project would be 100 per cent available by coming June, KCR said. The state will become fertile. Famine will be eradicated permanently from Telangana soil," he said. (PTI)

