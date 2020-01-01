HYDERABAD: It was a New Year high for tipplers in Telangana state as alcohol worth Rs 380 crore was sold in the last two days, with Hyderabad and surrounding districts of Ranga Reddy and Medchal recording highest liquor sale in the state.

On December 30 and 31, liquor worth Rs 200 crore was sold as against Rs 60 crore on a daily basis, according to officials in excise department to a news agency.

The state government had relaxed timings to keep liquor shops and bars for New Year, which stayed open till 1 am on December 31.

Despite rise in liquor price by 10 per cent ahead of New Year, sale witnessed a jump. The hike, announced two weeks ago, is expected to rake in additional revenues of Rs.300-400 crore to take the overall revenue from liquor to Rs 20,000 crore during the current financial year.

Liquor is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the state. The opposition parties have been critical of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for unregulated sale of liquor, leading to increase in crimes against women.

Following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian near Hyderabad in November, the opposition parties had demanded the government to check 'free flow' of liquor. D. K. Aruna, a woman leader of the BJP, had undertaken fast to demand prohibition in the state.

Also Read | YS Jagan Takes First Step Towards Prohibition Of Alcohol with New Liquor Policy