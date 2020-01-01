HYDERABAD: Telangana police conducted 239 special drunken-drive checks at various places in the state starting on December 31 and registered 3,148 cases in Telangana on New Year.

In Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, 951 cases were registered against various persons caught driving under the influence of alcohol on New Year's Eve.

There were 873 cases registered under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and 281 cases under the Police Commissionerate of Rachakonda, which covers parts of Hyderabad and outskirts.

Drunk driving rules are strict in Telangana with fines up to Rs 10,000 on offenders.

